Care worker was caught speeding on the M1 at 80mph as an R driver, Craigavon court hears
Sophie Campbell from Glenniseal, Dungannon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court where she pleaded guilty.
-
-
A prosecutor revealed that Campbell was caught speeding at 80mph near the Birches on April 8 this year. The speed limit on the M1 is 70mph and the limit for a restricted driver is 45mph.
Campbell’s solicitor, Mr Jarlath Faloon, who said his client was in court with her mother, handed District Judge Michael Ranaghan a reference from Enable Care Services. “She works for them and carries out approximately 30 care visits a day,” he said.
"She travels around the east Tyrone area visiting the patients. So you can see the importance of her licence,” he said.
"The speed is totally unacceptable. She experienced the wrath of her mother,” he added, to which the district judge replied: “Glad to hear it.”
The lawyer explained Campbell already has two points on her licence in relation to an R plate which wasn’t fully visible. He asked that his client, who is also studying at the local education college, be dealt with leniently.
"Hopefully what I am about to do won’t interfere with your work because it is very important that those you give these care visits to can still avail of your services,” said the district judge.
He banned the defendant from driving for one week, fined her £250 and ordered her to pay the £15 offender levy.