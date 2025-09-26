Carnlough man was 'threatened' after being released on bail on child sex image charges, court hears

Threats were made after a Carnlough man accused of making and possessing 58 indecent photos of children had been granted bail, a court has heard.

Michael McCollum (27), of Curragh Hill, is accused of indecent images offences relating to on or before July 16, 2024.

When he appeared via video link from prison, at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday he was granted bail.

One of his bail conditions was that he must allow police "immediate access" to his address to do "spot checks" on devices to see if he has been on the internet.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

However, Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday the defendant handed himself in to police after threats were made and the bail address at Curragh Hill was withdrawn.

A defence barrister said the defendant did not have an alternative address to go to.

The defendant was remanded in custody subject to a new bail address being found which is suitable to police.

The case was adjourned to October 16.