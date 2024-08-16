Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A judge, who was told by the defendant he was driving at 103mph on the M1 as he had to go to the toilet, asked him if it was for a ‘Number 1’ or ‘Number 2’?

David Shaw, aged 57, from Oakwood Road, Carrickfergus, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding at 103mph on the M1 on May 19, 2024.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Shaw, who represented himself, told the district judge he had to go to the toilet when asked why he was speeding.

District Judge Ranaghan asked: “Number 1 or Number 2.” He responded “Number 2”.

The judge asked him how far away he was from the next junction but said he wasn’t sure.

The district judge asked him if he had any medical conditions around toileting and he responded “bad bowels”.

When asked if he had seen any medics or was taking any treatment for the condition, he said he had “his blood taken a few times” but didn’t have proof.

“Get some,” said District Judge Ranaghan. “I don’t like people who play fast and loose with the court. I will give you a week to give this court some proof that you have been to the doctor about bad bowels.

"I am not letting anyone stand there and tell me what could be a cock and bull story. It might be true and if it’s true I will give you credit for it, Mr Shaw,” said the judge adding that the defendant must return on August 21 with some proof around that.

Shaw said: “Can we go ahead with it now then. Forget about that?”

District Judge Ranaghan asked: “What do you mean, ‘forget about that’?”

Shaw responded saying he didn’t think he could get proof.

The district judge asked if he was “being truthful2 and Shaw said he was. “I have my doubts about that Mr Shaw,” said the judge.

He added that normally he would give someone speeding on the motorway at that speed a three-month disqualification but because Shaw had pleaded guilty by post he would get credit.

However, he said he wouldn’t give him any credit for his excuse for speeding. You have nothing to substantiate that at all,” said the district judge, banning Shaw from driving for four weeks and fining him £200 plus the offender levy of £15.