Top European fashion retailer, Mango, is to open a new store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

With the group expecting to open in December at the ever growing and developing Rushmere Shopping Centre, the firm said its expects to create seven new jobs.

The store will occupy a large, prominent 6,718 sq ft unit located on the main mall next to Miniso and TK Maxx.

It is understood ‘significant work’ will be undertaken to transform the retail unit to reflect Mango’s latest in-store concept, New Med, ‘a theme that showcases elegant fashion with influences of Mediterranean culture and lifestyle’.

The new store will offer shoppers a wide range of women’s fashion and accessories.

A typical Mango store.

Mango is the latest brand to be attracted to Rushmere as part of the scheme’s ongoing £10 million redevelopment plan. Alongside the announcement that longstanding retailer, JD Sports significantly upsized its unit space, recent arrivals have included book retailer, Waterstones, homeware and lifestyle giant, Miniso.

As part of the extensive redevelopment project, large scale renovations to revamp the scheme in the way of improved facilities, modernised interiors and the creation of additional unit spaces are ongoing, with the second phase of enhancements scheduled for completion by the end of 2024.

Rushmere Shopping Centre has been reaching new heights of popularity with exciting bands and local talent to entertain its growing numbers of customers. Though it was failing some years ago, new owners have been revamping and significantly investing in the site which has attracted significant new retailers and boosted the centre’s growing reputation.

Commenting on the latest new-tenant announcement, Martin Walsh, centre manager at Rushmere, said: “Rushmere has welcomed several new retailers over the last 12 months, and we are thrilled to announce that Mango is set to be the latest retailer to join our ever-growing portfolio and strengthen our high-street fashion offering.

“As the redevelopment work continues around the scheme, both retailer and consumer confidence remain high, and with further announcements imminent, Rushmere is fast becoming the go-to shopping destination for our regional catchment.”

