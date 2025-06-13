Carrickfergus pensioner convicted of sexually abusing girl to have prison term doubled
Senior judges increased Robert George David Anderson’s sentence from 18 months to three years following a legal challenge by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
The 76-year-old former Merchant Navy seaman was found guilty of five historic indecent assaults on a female child.
Anderson, of Prospect Crescent, Carrickfergus, committed the offences on dates between 1993 and 1997, a period when the victim was aged as young as seven.
Previous courts heard he abused her at a number of locations, including while she played in a garden and at a local swimming pool.
Another assault was said to have been carried out after the victim fell on the driveway close to his house.
Anderson was arrested when police were alerted about the sexual touching in 2019.
He denied the charges but was found guilty following a jury trial at Belfast Crown Court.
In November 2024, Anderson received an 18-month sentence and was due for release in August after serving half of it in custody. But the PPS referred the case to the Court of Appeal on grounds the sentence was unduly lenient.
Lawyers for the authority argued that issues raised by the defence about Anderson’s age and health problems, which included suffering from severe psoriasis and depression, were not exceptional enough to justify his prison term.
Backing the PPS case, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan increased the sentence on one of the counts of indecent assaults to three years.
She also confirmed Anderson is to remain on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.