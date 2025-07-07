Castledawson labourer returned for trial on charge of wounding man at public house

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 7th Jul 2025, 17:38 BST
A south Derry labourer has been returned for trial on a charge of unlawfully and maliciously wounding a man with intent to cause him grevious bodily harm.

Jack Wesley McCullough, aged 26, from Shandon Park, Castledawson, is also accused of having in his possession an offensive weapon, namely a glass bottle, at a public house in Desertmartin.

The offences were allegedly committed on April 21 last year.

McCullough replied ‘no’ when asked by the clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges or make a written statement of evidence.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google
A Public Prosecution Service lawyer said McCullough had a prima facie case to answer.

He was sent for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court on August 20 on personal bail of £750.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan granted legal aid for two counsel after hearing from defence counsel that it was a very serious wounding case.

