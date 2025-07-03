Chartered accountant caught doing 103mph near Dungannon was 'in a panic' to pick up infant son
A chartered accountant detected travelling at 103mph near Dungannon, has been given a two-week disqualification at the local magistrates court.
Ciaran Adams, aged 31, of Colligan Street, Belfast, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy, for contravening the 70mph restriction at A4 dual carriageway on April 12.
A defence lawyer explained Adams was returning from an overnight stay in Fermanagh and was in a panic to pick up his infant son.
He agreed with District Judge Francis Rafferty that the speed was “manifestly too high”.