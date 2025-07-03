Chartered accountant caught doing 103mph near Dungannon was 'in a panic' to pick up infant son

A chartered accountant detected travelling at 103mph near Dungannon, has been given a two-week disqualification at the local magistrates court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran Adams, aged 31, of Colligan Street, Belfast, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy, for contravening the 70mph restriction at A4 dual carriageway on April 12.

A defence lawyer explained Adams was returning from an overnight stay in Fermanagh and was in a panic to pick up his infant son.

He agreed with District Judge Francis Rafferty that the speed was “manifestly too high”.