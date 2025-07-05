Co Antrim man to stand trial accused of voyeurism and making indecent photographs of children

A Co Antrim man is to stand trial accused of voyeurism and making indecent photographs of children, a judge has ordered.

Craig Cully also allegedly concealed a mobile phone from police as part of a campaign of offending.

The 34-year-old, whose address was given as care of a law firm in Ballymena, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on a total of nine charges.

He is accused of viewing a female in a private act and without her consent for the purposes of his sexual gratification.

Laganside courts. Picture: Google

Cully faces further counts of taking and making indecent photos of a child, possessing extreme pornography and a prohibited image of a child, along with a further charge of perverting the course of justice.

The alleged offences were committed over a period between March 2022 and February 2023.

During the preliminary enquiry hearing, Cully confirmed he understood the charges but declined to give evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

District Judge Anne Marshall backed prosecution submissions that he has a prima facie case to answer.

Granting the Crown’s application, she told the defendant: “You will be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court.”

Cully, who remains in custody at HMP Maghaberry, is expected to appear again for arraignment on a date to be fixed.