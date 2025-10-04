Co Antrim motorist detected travelling at 115mph at Dungannon has lost his licence for two months at the local magistrates’ court.

Moolick, aged 44, from Millhouse Road, Antrim. was also fined £400.

The court heard the detection was made in a 70mph zone at Dungannon on July 27.

Dungannon Courthouse | Google

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said the defendant was travelling from Carrick-on-Shannon to Antrim and was "panicking" as he believed his child was unwell.

Bail of £250 was fixed to appeal against the driving disqualification.