Co Antrim motorist caught travelling at 115mph in Dungannon 'believed his child was unwell', court hears
Co Antrim motorist detected travelling at 115mph at Dungannon has lost his licence for two months at the local magistrates’ court.
Moolick, aged 44, from Millhouse Road, Antrim. was also fined £400.
The court heard the detection was made in a 70mph zone at Dungannon on July 27.
Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said the defendant was travelling from Carrick-on-Shannon to Antrim and was "panicking" as he believed his child was unwell.
Bail of £250 was fixed to appeal against the driving disqualification.