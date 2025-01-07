Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Co Armagh chef, who had a few drinks with colleagues after work to celebrate a birthday, was caught drink driving on his way home.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Kelly, aged 45, from Ballybeg Park, Tandragee, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol.

-

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

The court heard that on December 8 last year, police were conducted a checkpoint on the Armagh Road, Portadown. At 9.15pm they stopped a Ford Focus driven by the defendant who failed a preliminary breath test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Lurgan Custody Suite a lower evidential breath test was 63 micrograms of alcohol to 100 millilitres of breath. The limit for alcohol in breath in NI is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Kelly’s lawyer said her client instructed that he had went out after work with colleagues ‘for a couple of drinks’ to celebrate a birthday, adding: “He left before the rest of the party and made the very silly decision to drive home.”

The lawyer said Kelly works as a chef in Armagh City Hotel.

“I understand this will impact on his ability to drive to and from work,” she said. "He did cooperate fully with police. This was where he was stopped at a routine checkpoint. It wasn't that he was pulled over because he was driving erratically.”

The lawyer gave District Judge Alan White a number of references including from the defendant’s employer.

The district judge banned Kelly from driving for 16 months and certified him suitable for the drink drivers’ course. He was also fined £300 plus the £15 offender levy.