Co Armagh company director was caught speeding at 102mph on the M1, Craigavon court hears
A 31-year-old Co Armagh company director was caught speeding on the M1, Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard.
Olan Michael Derry, from Teagy Road, Portadown appeared before the court.
The court heard the defendant, who is the director of a furniture business employing 50 people, was speeding at 102mph on October 5 last year.
His solicitor said Derry was “remorseful”. He was overtaking another vehicle and had “sped up”.
Derry was given six penalty points and ordered to pay a £185 fine and the £15 offender levy.