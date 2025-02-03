A 31-year-old Co Armagh company director was caught speeding on the M1, Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard.

Olan Michael Derry, from Teagy Road, Portadown appeared before the court.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard the defendant, who is the director of a furniture business employing 50 people, was speeding at 102mph on October 5 last year.

His solicitor said Derry was “remorseful”. He was overtaking another vehicle and had “sped up”.

Derry was given six penalty points and ordered to pay a £185 fine and the £15 offender levy.