Two men arrested in Portadown after staff at filling stations in Ballyronan, Coagh and Clonoe were threatened at gunpoint
The men were arrested by police in Portadown who are investigating three robberies carried out by men armed with a gun in the Ballyronan, Coagh and Clonoe areas.
A car was stolen from a house in the Woodside area of Portadown early yesterday morning after a man left his vehicle running to defrost the windscreens.
Later a number of filling stations were targeted by two men armed with a hand gun.
Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “The robberies took place inside three different commercial premises in the Ballyronan, Coagh and Clonoe areas.
“Staff were threatened by two masked men - and were ordered to hand over a sum of cash.
“A blue Audi A6 – believed to have been used by the suspects, was stolen from outside an address in Portadown and later found on fire at Drumcree Community Centre.
“Last night Mid Ulster detectives conducted a number of searches at properties in the Churchill Park area of Portadown.
“Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in connection with the investigation – an electronic device was also seized for forensic examination.
“They have both been taken to police custody for questioning."
Yesterday the PSNI said the first robbery at a filling station on the Ballinderry Bridge Road in Coagh took place at around 6.50am. Two masked men armed with a handgun entered the store and threatened staff, placing a weapon to the head of one man forcing him to open the till. The robbers made off with a sum of cash, travelling in a vehicle driven by a third man.
A spokesperson said: “The second robbery happened at a supermarket on Shore Road in Ballyronan and was reported just before 7am this morning. Again two men armed with a handgun, threatened staff, placing the gun to the head of one staff member, before making off with cash and a quantity of cigarettes.
"A short time later the third armed robbery was reported. This time a shop on Moor Road in Clonoe was robbed at gunpoint, with the suspects again making off with cash.” Detective Inspector Handley said: “We believe the vehicle used by the robbers, a blue Audi A6, was stolen early this morning from outside an address in Portadown whilst the vehicle had been left running to warm up. It was subsequently found on fire at Drumcree Community Centre at around 8.40am. “Thankfully no one was injured during any of these robberies however staff have been left understandably shocked by the ordeal they experienced,” said the Detective Inspector.
“We would reiterate our appeal that anyone with information or who may have captured CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of what happened is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 201 30/01/25.”
Information can also be submitted online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org