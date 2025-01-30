Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car which was stolen this morning in Portadown may have been used in 3 armed robberies in the Mid Ulster area.

It is understood the owner of the Audi had left it running outside his home in Woodside, Portadown to help defrost the windows when it was stolen around 5am.

Car found burnt out in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said: “A male was seen setting it on fire outside the Drumcree Centre and then running off towards Churchill park around 7.30am this morning.

"These scumbags show no regard for the young and old who use the Centre on a daily basis or the person trying to get to their work. I would ask anyone with information to contact the PSNI,” he said.

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon said: “Our local shop in Clonoe, Lynch’s has been robbed at gun point this morning. Shops in Coagh & Ballyronan have also been robbed at gunpoint and staff have been left traumatised. Thankfully no one has been hurt.”

Detectives in Mid Ulster are investigating three armed robberies at shops in Ballyronan, Coagh and Clonoe this morning, Thursday 30 January.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The first robbery at a filling station on the Ballinderry Bridge Road in Coagh took place at around 6.50am. Two masked men armed with a handgun entered the store and threatened staff, placing a weapon to the head of one man forcing him to open the till. The robbers made off with a sum of cash, travelling in a vehicle driven by a third man.

"The second robbery happened at a supermarket on Shore Road in Ballyronan and was reported just before 7am this morning. Again two men armed with a handgun, threatened staff, placing the gun to the head of one staff member, before making off with cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

"A short time later the third armed robbery was reported. This time a shop on Moor Road in Clonoe was robbed at gunpoint, with the suspects again making off with cash.”

Detective Inspector Handley said: “We believe the vehicle used by the robbers, a blue Audi A6, was stolen early this morning from outside an address in Portadown whilst the vehicle had been left running to warm up. It was subsequently found on fire at Drumcree Community Centre at around 8.40am.

"Thankfully no one was injured during any of these robberies however staff have been left understandably shocked by the ordeal they experienced.

"Anyone with any information or who may have captured CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist investigators, is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 201 30/01/25. Information can also be submitted online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .” You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson condemned the theft of a car in Portadown. “It is absolutely disgraceful that a car was stolen and set on fire at the Drumcree Centre this morning.

“The thugs responsible have shown a blatant disregard for the local community who use and rely on the centre, which thankfully remains open.

“I’d encourage anyone who may have information that may help police in their investigations to get in touch with them, or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.”