Ryan Daly, from Portadown, Co Armagh, has died at a hospital in Thailand.

The family of Portadown man, Ryan Daly, who died after a 'devastating accident’ in Thailand have announced his funeral details.

The 27-year-old was on a ‘adventure of a lifetime' when he was involved in a ‘devastating accident’. He had been on a life-support system at a Thai hospital since the road traffic collision with his mother and sister having flown out to be by his side. Sadly Ryan passed away on January 17.

His family, mum Julie, Dad Paeder and sister Lucy revealed his funeral will leave his home at Bocombra Hill, Portadown this Saturday, 1st February at 11:30am for service in Seagoe Parish Church at 12:00 noon followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3:00pm.

The family asked that in lieu of flowers people may wish to donate to the Dog Sanctuary where Ryan volunteered. Please click on the link here.

Just two weeks ago in a heart breaking post a spokesperson for J&K Coaches in Moneymore revealed the ‘heart-wrenching news’ of Ryan's passing.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his mum Julie, his sister Lucy, his extended family, friends, and colleagues during this profoundly difficult time.”

They launched a fundraiser which raised more than £40k for Ryan’s family as they had to fly out to Thailand to be by his side.

"Ryan was a remarkable person, leaving a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him. At this time, we kindly ask that you keep Ryan’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

"The donation link below will remain open for the time being for anyone who wishes to contribute further.

“Rest in peace, Ryan, always in our thoughts.”

Known for his kindness, compassion, and unwavering commitment to helping others, Ryan had worked as an Ambulance Care Attendant at the Moneymore firm before he jetted off on his trip of a lifetime.

Previously the coach firm said: “Ryan Daly, a former employee of our company, embarked on the adventure of a lifetime at 27 years old, pursuing his dream of travelling the world. One of his stops was in Thailand, a breath-taking country rich with unforgettable experiences.”

"Ryan, who worked as an Ambulance Care Attendant in our J&K Ambulance department, shared a deep dedication to patient care alongside his mum and sister. He was known for his kindness, compassion, and unwavering commitment to helping others.

Meanwhile Portadown Rugby Club said: “Ryan is a friend of many players, members and supporters of PRFC!

"An absolutely heart breaking situation. All of PRFCs thoughts and prayers are with Ryan and his family. All and any donation is greatly appreciated!”

A friend of Ryan’s said: “He was a really loving young man. Caring and thoughtful. But I have fabulous memories to laugh and cry through. Our deepest love and sympathy to his lovely family.”

Another person said: “One of the nicest boys I ever had the privilege to teach.”

One person said: “I met Ryan with helping transport my mum to Craigavon Hospital after another fall a few months ago. What a gentleman. He really looked after my mum being in ambulance for 11 hours. Ryan & his colleague stayed with mum over there clocking out time due to no other ambulances available. Our family will never forget your care. Heaven has gained an angel. God Bless all his family.”