Published 19th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

A teenage joiner, who was spotted in one of two cars parked on the outskirts of Lurgan, admitted possessing cannabis, Craigavon court has heard.

Aidan Beattie, aged 19, from Clonmeen, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court where his barrister Mr Damien Halleron said his client had a relevant record.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National WorldCraigavon Court House. Picture: National World
Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

On November 24 last year, police were on mobile patrol when they saw two vehicles parked beside each other near Kinnego Embankment.

When police approached, they noted the windows were down and there was a strong smell of cannabis. All occupants were warned they were being detained for a search.

Police found a black bag on the floor of the front passenger seat of a VW Golf. Beattie admitted it was his. The bag contained a small amount of cannabis.

Mr Halleron said his client works very hard as a joiner, living with his mother and contributing to the household.

Beattie was fined £200 plus the £15 offender levy.

