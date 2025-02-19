Co Armagh joiner admits possession of cannabis after PSNI notice strong smell from parked car near Lurgan
Aidan Beattie, aged 19, from Clonmeen, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court where his barrister Mr Damien Halleron said his client had a relevant record.
-
-
On November 24 last year, police were on mobile patrol when they saw two vehicles parked beside each other near Kinnego Embankment.
When police approached, they noted the windows were down and there was a strong smell of cannabis. All occupants were warned they were being detained for a search.
Police found a black bag on the floor of the front passenger seat of a VW Golf. Beattie admitted it was his. The bag contained a small amount of cannabis.
Mr Halleron said his client works very hard as a joiner, living with his mother and contributing to the household.
Beattie was fined £200 plus the £15 offender levy.