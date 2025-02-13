Prayers are being said for a Portadown man who is fighting for his life following an accident involving a cyclist and a car.

John Moore, a Portadown native, remains in a critical condition in a Belfast hospital. He was cycling along the Mandeville Road, Craigavon when he was involved in a collision with a car.

The NI Air Ambulance is in attendance at a road traffic collision involving a cyclist on the Mandeville Road, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

An Air Ambulance attended the scene and Mr Moore was taken to hospital by the NI Ambulance Service.

John is a very well known character in Portadown who is often seen cycling around the town. He is also a keen fisherman and well known in the fishing community.

His friends and family are praying for his recovery as he fights for his life in hospital.

One friend said: "We are all praying for him. John would love to know that everyone is praying for him.”

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses following the a collision on Friday, 31st January.

Sergeant Murray said: "The collision, between a silver Vauxhall Insignia and the cyclist, occurred on the Mandeville Road at around 4.40pm.

"Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

"He remains in hospital in a critical condition at this time. The driver of the car was uninjured.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area, particularly between roundabouts 5 and 6, who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to contact police.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1177 of 31/01/25."