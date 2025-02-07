The owner of The Dog Bark in Lurgan has issued a video statement after his popular business was forcibly closed last Thursday evening.

Heart broken dog owners have also shared their upset after the very popular dog park and day care centre was closed suddenly following a notice of bankruptcy.

The Dog Bark in Lurgan posted a notice on its Facebook page which said: “Attention, due to unforeseen circumstances we will be closed until further notice. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

PSNI in attendance at The Dog Bark in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Owner Brian Leathem also shared his views on the shock closure of the Dog Bark on a video posted on their Facebook page. However it is not known when the Dog Bark will reopen or if it will reopen.

On Thursday night at around 6pm a number of vehicles including PSNI cars, attended the Dog Bark premises on the Portadown Road, Lurgan.

Brian Leathem, owner of The Dog Bark, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

It is understood the PSNI attended at the request of the NI Insolvency Service which is under the auspices of the Department for the Economy.

The Dog Bark, owned by Brian Leathem, has several runs and swimming pools for dogs. It has been a popular spot in Lurgan for years.

It also offered a haven for dogs while theirs owners went to work.

Many dog owners have been very upset as it was a very popular place to take their pets. One customer said: “Our dog loves the Dog Bark and she is so well cared for in day care while I'm at work. Great facility and we are really hoping you will get through this and be back up and running again soon. Thinking of you all.”

A Department for the Economy spokesperson said: “Following the making of a Bankruptcy Order at the High Court, the Department’s Official Receiver instructed agents to attend the bankrupt’s premises, located at the Portadown Road, Lurgan, in order to close down the business and secure all assets for the benefit of creditors.

“The Department understands that officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were also present at the scene to prevent a breach of the peace. Any queries relating to the participation of the police in the incident should be directed to PSNI Headquarters.”

Another dog owner said: “The place is a game changer for self-guilty dog owners like myself who have to go out to work. My pup loves it and even senses she's to meet her mates on her school days. She's calmed down and is very sociable with other pups now, because of this place.”

And another said: “Devastating news, hope to see yous back before long. And if not I’m grateful for everything the staff and dog bark have done for my dog over the past couple of years.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended an address on Portadown Road, Lurgan, on Thursday 6th February, following a report that a man had been assaulted.

"A man aged in his 40s was arrested in order to prevent a breach of the peace.

"He was later de-arrested when no further complaint regarding the assault was forthcoming, and the situation calmed. No further police action is to be taken.”