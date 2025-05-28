Co Armagh man (35), accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a male child, is sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court
Kyle Dummigan, aged 35, from Richmount Gardens, Lurgan, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He faces a single charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a male under 16 years of age for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification on July 2 last year.
A Prosecutor submitted that, based on the papers, there is a prima facie case to answer. There were no contrary submissions by Dummigan’s lawyer.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said that he had read the papers and was satisfied there is a prima facie case against Dummigan.
The defendant declined to enter any statements or say anything in relation to the charges.
Dummigan was remanded on his own bail of £300 to Craigavon Crown Court for arraignment on July 1.
His bail conditions include that he has no unsupervised contact with children unless approved by social services.