Co Armagh man (35), accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a male child, is sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 28th May 2025, 16:24 BST

A Lurgan man is to stand trial at Craigavon Crown Court accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a male child.

Kyle Dummigan, aged 35, from Richmount Gardens, Lurgan, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National WorldCraigavon Court House. Picture: National World
He faces a single charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a male under 16 years of age for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification on July 2 last year.

A Prosecutor submitted that, based on the papers, there is a prima facie case to answer. There were no contrary submissions by Dummigan’s lawyer.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said that he had read the papers and was satisfied there is a prima facie case against Dummigan.

The defendant declined to enter any statements or say anything in relation to the charges.

Dummigan was remanded on his own bail of £300 to Craigavon Crown Court for arraignment on July 1.

His bail conditions include that he has no unsupervised contact with children unless approved by social services.

