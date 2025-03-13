Co Armagh man, accused of assaulting police, is returned to prison after he is arrested for another offence, Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 13th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
A Co Armagh man, accused of assaulting police and disorderly behaviour, changed his plea after he was recalled to prison on licence following another arrest.

Donald Brian McComb, aged 39, from New Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison on Friday charged with three counts of assault on police, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour on November 23 last year.

He also faced a separate charge of criminal damage to property on March 2 this year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Solicitor Chris Logue said since his client was recalled to prison on licence there was a "certain practicality”.

He revealed that the first set of charges, which were scheduled to be contested, will no longer be contested and the Prosecution will accept a plea on the second charge.

Mr Logue said McComb is subject to a seven months suspended sentence.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan adjourned the case until April 16 for a pre-sentence report.

