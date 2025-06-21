Co Armagh man accused of carrying handgun during Mid Ulster supermarket robberies, refused bail

A Co Armagh man alleged to have been carrying a handgun while robbing three supermarkets in the Mid Ulster area, has been refused bail at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Louis Neill, aged 27, of no fixed address, Portadown, faces charges of robbery, taking a car without authority, arson, possessing a firearm with intent, and assaulting a man on January 30.

Objecting to the bail, a police officer said Neill has 66 previous convictions and has breached various court orders in the past.

He said the defendant and a co-accused are alleged have stolen an Audi 3 in Portadown that was later used in robberies at Ballyronan, Coagh and Clonoe in which cash and scratchcards were stolen.

Dungannon Courthouse | Google

The officer alleged Neill was carrying a handgun during the robberies.

He said the Audi 6 was later found on fire outside a community centre in Portadown.

He told the court that Neill had “evaded police” for a week and a half.

Continuing, he said Neill was later identified by police in CCTV footage by a tattoo on his hand and by facial features.

The officer said police believed if released Neill would commit further offences. He claimed that the accused had been on bail for other matters when the robberies were committed.

He added that there were “no bail conditions” that would be acceptable.

A defence lawyer said the applicant’s co-accused had been granted bail and he could not understand why he was still being held.

The lawyer said the tattoo on his hand was not clear from the video footage.

Neill was remanded into custody to appear by videolink at Dungannon Court on June 25.