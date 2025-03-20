Co Armagh man, caught with 'white powder' in his car, given suspended jail term for cocaine possession, Craigavon court hears
John Flynn, aged 23, from Garvaghy Park, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with possession of a Class A drug.
Flynn’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron said his client pleaded guilty.
Deputy District Judge Jonathan Dunlop asked how much cocaine he was caught with. A Prosecutor revealed it was in one small bag which appeared not to have been weighed.
The Prosecutor revealed that on Saturday, February 24, last year, at around 11pm police spotted a Seat Leon driving down William Street, Lurgan and at Mary Street signalled for the vehicle to stop.
The driver was “acting suspiciously” and police conducted a search of the vehicle and a bag of white powder was found. He made admissions during interview.
Flynn was given a three months custodial sentence suspended for two years to run concurrently with his previously imposed three months suspended sentence.