A man who damaged the front door of a house in Dungannon has been fined £200 at the local magistrates’ court.

Stephen Joseph Toner, aged 41, of no fixed address, Armagh, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy when he admitted damaging the door belonging to the Housing Association on January 12 last.

Prosecuting counsel said police were called to the incident at approximately midnight in the Sloan Street area of the town.

The lawyer said the defendant was identified by a member of the public.

She said he had been banging on the door and had left strike marks, but she did not have a estimate of the cost.

A defence lawyer said Toner was drunk at the time and did not know who lived at the address.

Imposing the fine, District Judge Francis Rafferty also ordered the defendant to pay £75 compensation in respect of the damage.