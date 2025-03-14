A Co Armagh man, who initially claimed bags of cocaine were ‘planted’ on him when he was lying asleep in an ambulance, has pleaded guilty to possession of the Class A drug.

Rian John O’Connor, aged 28, from Willowfield Crescent, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possession of Class A drugs.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

O’Connor’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron said his client pleaded guilty to the charge.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked: “Is this the guy who said the Class A was planted on him but has now changed his story?”

Mr Halleron said he had an opportunity to consult with the defendant and he has taken advice.

The court heard that on Monday, May 27 last year at approximately midnight, police attended Craigavon Area Hospital after a report from the NI Ambulance Service that a male, who was in their vehicle, had ‘suspected drugs on his person’.

When police arrived, the defendant was asleep in the ambulance and the paramedic showed police nine clear bags containing white powder that had come from the defendant’s pocket. Police seized the bags.

Then at around 12.15am, a further two clear plastic bags were located on the defendant while he was searched.

When O’Connor woke up, police cautioned him for possession of Class A controlled drugs. The drugs were forensically tested and found to be cocaine. In September the defendant gave a ‘no comment’ interview.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan calculated the total amount of cocaine was 4.3 grams.

Mr Halleron said his client was “unconscious at the time” and now accepts that the “material was found on his person”.

“There is no other reasonable explanation other than they belonged to him. The Crown has taken the view this was for person use only and that is the basis the plea is offered before the court,” said the barrister.

Mr Halleron pointed out that O’Connor recently was given a suspended sentence in relation to the possession of a knife, adding: “He is currently subject to a suspended sentence.”

The barrister said O’Connor revealed he had been using illegal drugs and knows he shouldn’t have.

“This hospital admission prompted him to go to Community Addictions of his own accord,” he said. “I’m told he is still in the care of Community Addictions. So he has taken some steps to put an end to this.”

District Judge Ranaghan said: “I take it he hasn’t brought proof of that with him today.” Mr Halleron said there is no proof of that before the court.

The district judge said it would be the last time he would get a fine for such offences and fined him £350 plus the offender levy of £15. He was told next time the court would be considering custody for any drugs-related offending.

"It’s the last chance you will get with the court for a non-custodial outcome for any drugs offence,” he said.

Having been told O’Connor is claiming benefits, the district judge gave him 18 weeks to pay the fine. He also ordered a destruction order for the drugs.