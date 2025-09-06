A Co Armagh man, who was involved in two separate crashes with police in pursuit, has been branded “a real danger to the public”.

Cian Nelson, from Castor Bay Road, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on a series of charges relating to two separate crashes in Lurgan.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

Nelson’s barrister, Mr Damien Halleron, reminded District Judge Michael Ranaghan he had adjourned this case two weeks previously so the defendant could engage with his GP, which he has, and has been referred to the Community Addictions Unit.

In the first set of charges the 21-year-old pleaded guilty to numerous offences including dangerous driving, no insurance, failing to stop - damage only accident, failing to remain, no L plates, unaccompanied L driver and criminal damage – all on May 13 this year on Lough Road, Lurgan.

The second set of charges also included dangerous driving, failing to report an accident, no insurance, driving when unfit through drink/drugs, fail to provide a specimen and being an unaccompanied L triver on July 18 this year at Silverwood Drive, Lurgan.

The court heard how police spotted a Citroen Berlingo van on the Lough Road at 8.05pm on May 13, stationary behind a Vauxhall Astra. Police pulled up behind the Berlingo and walked towards the van.

As an officer approached he saw the defendant, who was the van driver, “look directly at him in the driver’s side wing mirror”. The officer opened the van door at which point the defendant “took off at speed turning left on the inside lane causing the driver door to collide with the Astra in front of his vehicle and back onto the officer’s arm”.

“Both officers were shouting for the vehicle to stop,” said the prosecutor, adding the vehicle failed to stop but turned left into Annesborough Road.

Later the van was found abandoned at The Grange, Lurgan. Footage showed three people leaving the area on foot. Police found cannabis in the van and checks showed the defendant only has a Provisional driving ;icence and no L plates were displayed. No one presented as an accompanying driver.

On May 27 Nelson was arrested but made a ‘no comment’ interview. A custody officer noted spit all over the floor of the cell which required cleaning.

On July 18 this year police were on patrol at William Street, Lurgan when they spotted a Volkswagen Golf coming from Brownlow Terrace with no registration on the front or rear of the vehicle. They followed the car and, as it turned onto Charles Street, activated their lights and sirens.

The car drove onto Oakfield Terrace then Silverwood Drive and then appeared to accelerate. “It went airborne over a speed bump,” said the prosecutor.

It crashed into the back of a BMW causing “significant damage”. The driver got out and ran down Francis Street with police following on foot. Nelson went down a pedestrian pathway to a wooded area where “he became entangled in the overgrowth”.

He was arrested and due to a strong smell of “stale cannabis, slurred speech and drowsiness” he was further arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit. He failed to give an evidential sample.

District Judge Ranaghan said he had ordered Nelson to do something about the “underlying problems” or it would be immediate custody.

Mr Halleron suggested the judge defer sentence as Nelson has shown his “commitment” to being rehabilitated.

The district judge said Nelson could expect a “very lengthy disqualification” down the line but deferred sentencing for six months until March 4 next year.

"What I want to see is you keep up with your commitment with Community Addictions. It’s all very well arriving here today with that letter but if it’s not substantive and you don’t properly engage I think you are a real danger to the public given two atrocious sets of driving which put numerous people, including police, at risk,” said the district judge.

"I think this man needs considerable work," he said, adding the deferral conditions include no further offending, that he continue to engage with Community Addictions. He ordered the interim driving ban to continue and an addendum to the pre-sentence report.