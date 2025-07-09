A Co Armagh man has pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily injury to a woman by careless driving in Portadown.

Desmond Hynds, aged 72, from Derryane Road, Portadown, was due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He is charged with causing grievous bodily injury to a woman by careless driving on August 21 last year on the Tandragee Road, Portadown.

Hynds’ barrister said his client pleaded guilty and was outside the court room.

“He has very significant mobility difficulties,” said the barrister asking if District Judge Michael Ranaghan wanted the defendant into the courtroom.

The district judge said: “I don’t need him in. This is careless causing GBI. It is a report (pre-sentence report) case.”

He said the views of the victim will be ‘very prominent’ in the court’s consideration. “I am sure the Public Prosecution Service will have already considered seeking a Victim Impact Statement,” he said.

He adjourned the case until August 22 for a pre-sentence report.