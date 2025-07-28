A 27-year-old man, who fired broken chimney pots and tiles at police from a roof top in Lurgan, has been jailed.

Dylan Murray, aged 27, of no fixed abode, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Murray faced a raft of charges including three counts of criminal damage and eight charges of assaulting police.

His barrister Mr Aaron Thompson, instructed by Gerard Maguire Solicitors, said Murray pleaded guilty to all charges.

Police were called on June 28 this year to an ongoing verbal argument between the defendant and a female. When police arrived Murray was on the roof of a building in Queen’s Street, Lurgan.

Having identified himself to police, he scaled the rooftop and "was very unsteady on his feet” and appeared intoxicated.

For an hour and 20 minutes the defendant ripped off chimney pots and roof tiles between 19 and 23 Queen’s Street and used them as “projectiles” against police.

"The defendant threw broken parts of a chimney towards police whilst damaging a police vehicle intentionally,” said a Prosecutor.

He was heard shouting to police “can you catch?” while throwing the pieces of chimney towards them.

"If police had not used shields for their protection there would have been serious injuries,” she said.

"In trying to speak to the woman in the property he began to run up and down the rear – between the apex and the flat roof. He attempted to regain entry to the property by swinging in through the window from the rooftop. However the weight caused the window to close resulting in damage,” she said.

The Prosecutor revealed the three criminal damage charges referred to damage to the police vehicle and the two properties.

She said eight officers were assaulted with various degrees of injury but mostly cuts and bruises. “Quite a few of the projectiles missed," she said.

Murray’s barrister said his client has been in custody since the commission of the offence and has served around a month actual time.

Mr Thompson said the broader problem is that Murray was released out on a two years licence on another offence just days before he committed these offences and was recalled to prison.

“My assessment is that he has no prospect of a further release on licence until this is dealt with properly," said Mr Thompson.

The lawyer said Murray "was involved in some sort of episode”. “This is a very unusual criminal offence to be standing on a roof throwing projectiles at police on your own.

"He was obviously in a state of distress. Police had a strong presence there and dealt with it professionally,” he said.

"Bad as it is, I would ask Your Worship to temper justice with mercy because he is not going to be released until somebody in the custodial environment makes an assessment as a reduced risk to the public and suitable to be released on licence,” said the barrister.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan described it as an “appalling” incident. “No doubt this involved a massive police resource.”

Regarding the criminal damage charges Murray was sentenced to one year in prison. He also received a five months jail term for each assault on police with all sentences to run concurrently. He was ordered to pay £25 Offender Levy.