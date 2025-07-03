Co Armagh man was 'very candid' with PSNI after he was caught with 15g of Cannabis while out cycling, Craigavon court hears
Conor James McConville, aged 32, from Portmore Street, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday via video link from Maghaberry Prison.
He pleaded guilty to possessing the Class B drug Cannabis on August 26 last year.
The court heard McConville was stopped while riding a bicycle in Thomas Street, Portadown.
“He appeared to be avoiding police and was evasive,” said the Prosecutor adding police found approximately 15 grams of Cannabis during a search of the defendant.
"Full admissions were made during interview and he was very candid with police,” said the Prosecutor.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read a Pre-Sentence Report for McConville.
He fined McConville £300. That was dealt with by an immediate warrant of seven days in prison as McConville is already in jail on remand.