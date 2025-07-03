A Co Armagh man was ‘very candid’ with police after he was caught with drugs while out for a bicycle ride, a court hears

Conor James McConville, aged 32, from Portmore Street, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He pleaded guilty to possessing the Class B drug Cannabis on August 26 last year.

The court heard McConville was stopped while riding a bicycle in Thomas Street, Portadown.

“He appeared to be avoiding police and was evasive,” said the Prosecutor adding police found approximately 15 grams of Cannabis during a search of the defendant.

"Full admissions were made during interview and he was very candid with police,” said the Prosecutor.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read a Pre-Sentence Report for McConville.

He fined McConville £300. That was dealt with by an immediate warrant of seven days in prison as McConville is already in jail on remand.