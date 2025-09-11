A Co Armagh man, who scanned his groceries in Iceland and walked off without paying, “was going through a financially difficult time”, his lawyer told a court.

Shane McKeever, aged 41, from Lakelands, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with theft.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

He pleaded guilty to stealing groceries valued at £39.93 from Iceland at Rushmere Shopping Centre on April 12 this year.

The court heard that McKeever went into the Iceland store at 2pm and scanned groceries but left without paying. PSNI identified the suspect as the defendant "from previous dealings”.

McKeever’s solicitor Mr Philip Reid said his client had a “limited record” and this will be his first conviction for a dishonesty offence.

He explained that McKeever wasn’t dealt with by a caution as he had a previous caution for making off without paying for items which pre-dated this incident. Both occurred around a similar time.

Mr Reid said his client was going through a financially difficult time then but "this was no excuse”.

He said McKeever is back on benefits and has a child on the way and appears more settled. “Certainly things are moving forward for him,” he said.

For transparency, Mr Reid told the court McKeever had received a Combination Order in Craigavon Crown Court last week for drug offences.

“That is commencing so he will be engaging with Probation. There will be a supervision aspect to that as well,” said the solicitor.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he could deal with the matter via a financial penalty and fined him £250 plus £15 Offender Levy. He was also ordered to pay the £39.93 to Iceland.