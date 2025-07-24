A Co Armagh man, who threw an accelerant at his mother’s gas boiler which then exploded, had been “flat out on cocaine”, a court hears.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Hamill, aged 29, from Meadowbrook, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with arson being reckless to endanger life or property.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

On November 8 last year at 5.35pm police received a report from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service that a gas boiler had been set on fire at Meadowbrook. It was believed to be arson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police arrived they spoke to Hamill who told them he “had been flat out on cocaine all week and went out to the gas boiler and threw an accelerant over everything”.

"When he heard the gas boiler pop he informed a neighbour of what he had done and called the fire service,” a Prosecutor told the court.

Hamill’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said: “This was a young man in a dire situation – completely self induced, voluntary intoxication by way of cocaine.”

He said Hamill had been in a “severe mental health crisis” over that week. Mr Lunny said he wasn’t sure if it was suicidal ideation but it was “madness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lunny explained this was an end house but more damage was caused to the house across the “gap”.

Regarding the domestic violence aggravator, Mr Lunny said the defendant’s mother lived in the house but she was at work and Hamill knew that.

The barrister said Hamill is “attempting to deal with his issues”. He said his client is “very lucky” he isn’t being dealt with in the Crown Court.

"Reading between the lines regarding the prosecution in the lower division is because it was a cry for help. It doesn’t take away from the fact that a fair amount of damage was caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It doesn’t take away from the fact that a catastrophe could have occurred. But that is where we are now, a young man who was going through a mental health crisis. He has made strides in the meantime and there is no relevant record,” said Mr Lunny.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “This is the very higher end of criminal damage. It probably shouldn’t have been in this court.”

He sentenced Hamill to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.