A Co Armagh part-time farmer, who called police ‘black b**t*rds’ saying ‘you’ll not be arresting me’, did end up getting arrested, a Craigavon court has heard.

Andrew Hoy, aged 27, from Legacorry Road, Richhill, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard police were on ‘public safety duties’ at 1.45am on June 1 at Mandeville Street, Portadown as the nearby bars emptied. There were in excess of 100 people in the street, most of them intoxicated.

“The crowd was rowdy and there were a number of officers lining the road to prevent any trouble occurring,” a prosecutor said.

“Whilst monitoring the crowd, a couple of officers were only feet away when the observed a male, known as the defendant. He was continually shouting ‘f**k off, black b**t*rds,” she said, adding police warned the defendant about his behaviour.

When Hoy told police to ‘f**k off’ again, he

was warned he would be arrested for disorderly behaviour.

“He continued his verbal abuse saying ‘f**k off. You won’t be arresting me. He appeared intoxicated and aggressive in his tone,” said the prosecutor, adding Hoy refused to give his name to police.

He was arrested and put in the police vehicle and handcuffed, still refusing to give his name. After discussions about going to custody he decided to cooperate and provide police with his details.

Hoy’s solicitor, Mr Peter Murphy, said his client’s “bravado” ended when he was handcuffed by police.

“He realised, at that stage, the stupidity of his actions. He identified who he was and fully cooperated at that time,” said Mr Murphy.

He explained Hoy went on about his business as he had calmed down and police didn’t take him to the station.

Mr Murphy said this was “out of character” for the defendant who works as a part-time farmer and lorry driver. “He works seven days a week,” he said, explaining Hoy had gone for a meal and quiet drinks earlier that evening and then went off with others.

“More drink on board and he was foolish and stupid,” Mr Murphy said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan, pointing to Hoy's record, said: “I was interested in the line ‘you’ll not be arresting me’ and then you’re arrested. Just shows how stupid that was.”

Hoy was fined £300 with the £15 offender levy.