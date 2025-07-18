Poundland has confirmed the date when its store at Rushmere Retail Park will close under a ‘restructuring and recovery’ plan designed to return the business to growth.

The plan, which launched in June, is intended to ‘refocus and simply the business’ after an extended period of under-performance and deliver a financially sustainable operating model.

It includes the closure of 68 stores and, alongside other closures linked to lease expirations, in time, means Poundland expects to operate a network of around 650-700 stores compared to around 800 at the present.

A Poundland spokesperson said colleagues at stores earmarked for closure under the recovery plan had been informed of their store’s status in June and that the company has this week completed briefing colleagues on specific closing dates for the first 25 locations.

The Poundland store at Rushmere Retail Park ahead of its opening in December 2022. Picture: National World

The Poundland store in Rushmere Retail Park, Craigavon along with the store at Longwood Retail Park, Newtownabbey are included in the list of the first 25 closures.

They are both to close on Sunday, August 17.

Poundland’s retail director Darren MacDonald said: "It is of course, sincerely regrettable that our recovery plans include any store closures, but sadly that’s necessary if we’re to achieve our goal of securing the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores.

"It goes without saying that we will work closely with colleagues through a formal consultation process in stores scheduled to close, exploring any suitable alternative roles. That work is underway.”

The Craigavon store opened on December 10, 2022 and was a relocation to larger premises formerly the site of Menary’s.