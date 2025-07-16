“This proposal brings with it employment of 200 construction workers over its six-month development period.

ABC Planning committee members have approved plans for a £9m Lidl store next to Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, in lieu of a former Sainsbury’s petrol filling station and car wash operation.

The new store, councillors were told at the July 2 Planning & Regulatory Services committee meeting, will lead to the employment of 200 construction workers over a period of six months, in addition to 40 part-time and full-time jobs within the supermarket, although some of them will transfer from another Lidl store.

It will also give a new purpose to what is currently an underused section of the shopping hub. The planning application was lodged by MBA Planning Ltd, Citylink Business Park, Belfast, on behalf of Lidl.

The plans involve the demolition of the existing petrol filling station and erection of the 2,478m2 Lidl supermarket, installation of solar panels, provision of access, car parking, landscaping and associated site works. The road layout onto Central Way will also be altered, with the modification of the left slip lane for entry, and removal of the existing egress lane.

A CGI of what the new Lidl store next to Rushmere Shopping Centre will look like. Credit: ABC planning portal

Principal planning officer, Sinead McAvoy spoke positively about the proposed retail development, stating: “The design features a mono-pitched roof, modern materials including white render and metallic silver panelling, and extensive glazing.

“The development also includes 127 car-parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points, vehicle cycling and dedicated service yards. The building is of a high quality and will significantly improve the visual amenity of the site.”

Diana Thompson, from MBA Planning, was given three minutes to speak in support of the planning application.

She commented: “Ordinarily, I would have exercised my speaking rights online and made myself available for questions. However, I thought it was very important to take the time to travel to Craigavon, so I could tell you in person about the superb work of your Planning department, and more particularly the highly-efficient and hard-working professional staff.

It is anticipated that the new store will be built within 26 weeks, once the builders are on site Credit: ABC planning portal

“Lidl have an ambitious programme of expansion in Northern Ireland, and in recent weeks they have been auditing the performance of all the planning authorities, and from their analysis I’m pleased to advise you that your council is first placed in their league table for the speed of processing their applications.

Further Invest

“So, because of your staff’s positive approach to Lidl’s development aspirations, I can tell you that Lidl are actively seeking other opportunities to further invest in this borough. Two sites are currently under consideration.

“We launched our application at the beginning of March, and here we are today, just shy of the four months forecasted. And that’s exactly what developers need, certainty to allow them to plan their funding decisions and construction timetable with confidence.

The 2,478m2 Lidl supermarket, adjacent to Rushmere Shopping Centre, will be constructed to very high specifications. Credit: ABC planning portal

“This proposal brings with it employment of 200 construction workers over its six-month development period.

“A total of 40 part-time and full-time jobs that will be employed within the supermarket. Now, some of those will be transferring across from their existing site, and some will be new, and those staff will enjoy the highest pay rates of any supermarket in Northern Ireland.

“There’s a total investment of £9m, and an increase in net tradable value. We are estimating that to be about £275,000. It will regenerate a currently underused town-centre site at the heart of Craigavon’s prime retail core.

“It’s going to utilise many sustainable building technologies in the construction of the supermarket, because Lidl is a German retailer. Many of these will be in excess of the required Building Control standards. And also it will result in Lidl’s existing unit being released to the open market, to become available for an alternative purpose.”

Committee chair, Cllr Kevin Savage (SF, Banbridge DEA) said he was pleased to hear that the work of the Planning team was being recognised: “Thank you very much for your kind words about our Planning staff and everyone associated with the Planning process. We’re very proud of the work that they do put in, and it’s great to see that’s reflected in your presentation in support of that application.”

Diana Thompson continued: “Lidl want to move into the hub of the town centre, because it’s a better and more prominent position for them. So, the plan would be that whenever the new store is built there, they will vacate that site and it will go onto the open market, and already they’re having contacts from people asking to buy it.”

Cllr Ian Wilson (DUP, Banbridge DEA) asked: “If this application is approved this evening, have you any timescales to be on site and the completion of the store?”

The MBA Planning Ltd representative replied: “Usually what will happen, I think there’s contractual bits and pieces that need to be finalised, and then Lidl will usually try to secure their liquor licence, and that will be through a provisional grant.

“Now the courts aren’t sitting over the summer, so they’ll probably have to wait till September to get that. But once all those little details and things are sorted out, they’re quite quick to mobilise on site.

“Generally, their timetable to get these things constructed is 26 weeks. So once they get on site they don’t hang about. They have their contractor team who know exactly what to do, and it’s all very rigid. It’s a German company and it’s highly efficient.”

Cllr Kyle Moutray (DUP, Portadown DEA) spoke in support of the planning application: “I’d be happy to propose that we accept the officers’ recommendation. This is a good-news story. It’s a massive economic injection into the area.”

Alderman Gareth Wilson (DUP, Cusher DEA) concurred with his party colleague: “It’s just good to see a site like that being brought back into use, and I know it is also releasing onto the market another site with retail potential, or other use potential. So, it’s a good-news story from both ends of the spectrum. With that in mind, I’m very happy to second it.”

With all committee members in agreement, the planning application was duly approved.

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter