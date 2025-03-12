Co Armagh 'R' driver doing 93mph at Dungannon was late for 'new glasses appointment'

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 12th Mar 2025, 15:05 BST
A restricted driver caught doing 92mph on the A4 at Dungannon, was fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy at the local Magistrates Court on Friday.

Twenty-four-year-old Silvio Alfonso from Parkmore in Craigavon, was also handed five penalty points for exceeding his 45mph speed restriction at Woodlough Road on January 6, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel said using a laser device detection, a car driven by the defendant was travelling at 92mph in a 70mph speed zone at 5pm.

The lawyer said police followed the vehicle and stopped it on the M1 motorway and noticed it had ‘R’ plates displayed.

Alfonso, who was not professionally represented, said he was late for an appointment for new glasses.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare remarked it was a very fast speed and he was at risk of having his driving licence suspended.

However, Mr O’Hare said he would not disqualify on this occasion given the length of time it has taken to get the case before the court.

