A judge described the behaviour of a Co Armagh teenager, who spat, bit and kicked police, as “like an animal”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Hull, aged 19, from Orient Circle, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday via video link from Hydebank Prison.

-

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

He pleaded guilty to seven counts of assaulting police, two counts of criminal damage and a common assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard police were contacted by the defendant’s father on Sunday March 30 this year who said his son was “being aggressive” – breaking and throwing items and kicked him on the leg.

When arrested police initially tried to put Hull in handcuffs and he “instantly became enraged”, lifted his leg stomping it down on a table ‘trying to break it’.

Police restrained him but he spat at one constable hitting him on the face and spat twice at another constable. He then bit one constable to the leg and “nipped and scrabbed at his arm”. He spat at a third constable hitting him in the face and glasses.

He was carried to a cell van where he became “violent” attempting to kick at police officers. In the van he had to be restrained and hit his head off the cell van “causing a split open at the back of his head”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He removed the spit and mouth guard again and spat in the face of another constable. He continued to shout and swear and threatened to kill police,” said a Prosecutor, adding that Hull damaged one of the officer’s retractable key chain.

"Whilst en-route to Craigavon Hospital the defendant spat again in the face of one of the constables and bit another while they continued to restrain the defendant,” the Prosecutor told the court.

While sitting outside the Paediatric Unit in Craigavon he continued to kick the van loudly despite repeated warnings. Shortly after midnight a woman brought a three-year-old child towards the hospital in a pram.

“He was advised there was a sick child metres from him but he continued to shout and swear loudly,” the Prosecutor said, adding that he did a ‘no comment’ interview but said he was intoxicated on the night in question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Jake Hull is not yet 20 years of age but on his record so far, not counting these, has 40 assaults on police on his record.”

Hull’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said his behaviour was “inexcusable” but said his client is “not proud” of his behaviour and wanted to apologise to all involved.

He explained that Hull has been in custody since the offences four months ago and didn’t request bail and accrued the equivalent of an eight months sentence.

Mr Lunny said Hull comes from “a very difficult background” and a “fractious relationship” with is father which “triggered” some of the incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Ranaghan said it was “one of the worst’” sets of offences he has heard in relation to the police.

“This needs a deterrent sentence. This man behaved like an animal. The assaults on police were disgusting,” he said, sentencing Hull to 16 months in prison for criminal damage.

For each of the assaults he was sentenced to six months in prison – all to run concurrently. The tariff was set at eight months in prison with eight on licence.