A Craigavon woman, who is accused of non-fatal strangulation and stalking another woman, is barred from Lurgan.

Elisha Donnelly, aged 25, of no fixed abode, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

She is accused of stalking a woman between June 1 and 15 this year, non fatal strangulation of the same woman on June 15 and domestic abuse on dates between November 1, 2023 and June 15 this year.

Donnelly is also charged of assaulting the woman and causing damage to her vehicle, both on June 15 this year. She is further charged with possession of the Class A drug cocaine on the same date.

The charges were put to Donnelly, who was standing in the dock and said she understood them.

A PSNI officer told the court he was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and could connect the defendant to the charges.

A Prosecutor said the full file is to be allocated to a senior prosecutor and asked for a four-week adjournment to allow for the allocation and a decision in the case.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Donnelly the police bail conditions she was currently subject to would now become court bail conditions.

She is barred from direct or indirect contact with the complainant in the case – “that means face-to-face, on the phone, social media or getting somebody else to do it”. She said she understood.

She is also barred from Lurgan town as defined by the 30mph zone and must reside at an address in Craigavon. She was released on her own court bail of £300. The case was adjourned until August 20.