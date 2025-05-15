Co Armagh woman banned from driving following crash which left her car ‘fully engulfed in flames’
Chloe McKeever, 23, whose address was given as Grange Road, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.
The court heard that on April 19, 2025 at 22.30 police attended a single vehicle collision on the M1 motorway at Tamnamore, Dungannon, between junction 14-13.
Officers observed a BMW that had come to rest on the green area beside the hard shoulder and it was said to be “fully engulfed in flames”.
The defendant, who was identified as the driver, was standing on the hard shoulder. The Fire Service attended the scene and brought the fire under control.
A roadside breath test gave a reading of 53 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The defendant was arrested and taken to Dungannon Custody Suite, where another breath test gave an evidential reading of 54 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Defence submitted a letter of recommendation from the defendant’s employer to the court.
During sentencing, District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “It is not the highest reading and there is a sterling reference from her employer.”
Mr Rafferty disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months. He also imposed a fine of £200, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.