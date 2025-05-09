Magherafelt's Henry Brothers Construction starts work on £12 million endoscopy unit
The project – at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust’s Queen’s Medical Centre – involves the reconfiguration and expansion of the existing unit, creating a significantly larger and more modern facility.
The refurbished and expanded facility will increase clinical capacity, adding a third procedure room. This will enable a higher volume of complex endoscopic procedures to be performed each year.
Other key patient benefits include increased capacity and reduced waiting times; enhanced patient experience, with improved privacy, dignity, and safety and compliance with national standards for ventilation and room size in endoscopy services.
Ian Taylor, MD of Henry Brothers Construction, said the company is “very proud” to have been appointed for the work.
"Henry Brothers Construction is based in Beeston, just a short distance from the Queen’s Medical Centre, and it gives us great pleasure to be helping to improve the infrastructure and patient care at our local hospital.
"We have significant experience in the healthcare sector, so we are extremely pleased to be supporting the Trust and NHS England with its investment in capital projects in Nottingham.”
The contract was awarded to Henry Brothers through the Pagabo Major Construction Works Framework and the new QMC endoscopy unit is scheduled to open in early 2026.
Henry Brothers Construction is part of The Henry Group, the Mid Ulster-based business which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit-out.
