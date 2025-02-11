Co Armagh woman warned she will go to jail if she carries out any further acts of dishonesty

A district judge has told a Co Armagh woman that if she carries out any further acts of dishonesty she will go to jail.

Alison Thompson, aged 54, from Parkmore in Craigavon, was handed a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, when she appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Thompson admitted three charges of dishonestly making false representations that she was entitled to a refund for items in Dungannon shops on November 19, December 2 and December 14 2023.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant demanded refunds for a heater, Christmas tree and a bag of dog food for which she had no receipts.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

A defence lawyer said the defendant had “held her hands up” to the offences at the earliest opportunity.

He said she had a very difficult and troubled domestic background, and was trying to get her life back together.

District Judge Frances Rafferty remarked that the defendant said she has no recollection of the three offences, which he did not believe.