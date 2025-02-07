A food business in Lurgan has been prosecuted in court for failing to display its food hygiene rating.

Maloney’s Diner at Flush Place Business Park was handed a fine of £500 and ordered to pay additional costs of £163 for the failure to display a valid food hygiene rating sticker under the Food Hygiene Rating Act (Northern Ireland) 2016.

The business had been allocated a food hygiene rating of 2 following an inspection, however the business continued to display a rating of 5. Environmental Health officers from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council had issued warning letters to the business in September 2024 for failing to display the correct food hygiene rating.

A spokesperson for ABC Council said the food hygiene rating scheme provides information on businesses’ hygiene standards to help consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food.

"It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to display their food hygiene rating. This prosecution reinforces that council officers are checking on businesses to ensure they are displaying the correct rating,” said the spokesperson.

"Environmental Health Officers allocate a rating based on the standards found at the time of inspection. The officer will check how hygienically the food is handled, how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

"They also check the condition of the buildings for cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities and how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

"Our officers will continue to work with all food businesses in the borough to ensure that high standards of food hygiene are achieved.”