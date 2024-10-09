Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 24-year-old warehouse operative, who crashed her car on the M1 while over the limit, has been given a driving ban.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rita Gama, aged 24, from Jervis Street, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with driving with excess alcohol.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The court heard that on August 8 this year at 1.45am police were tasked to a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the M1westbound between Lurgan and Moira.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police saw a black Corsa in the middle of “live lanes” with significant frontal damage. The defendant, who was the driver, told police she lost control of the vehicle and struck the barrier in the central reservation.

Officers smelled alcohol from her breath and she failed a preliminary breath test. An evidential sample which was taken in custody was 54 microgrammes of alcohol to 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defence solicitor Mr Philip Reid said his client is Portuguese living in Northern Ireland for 15 years and works in a local warehouse.

He explained that Gama had been out for dinner with friends and had a couple of drinks. “Obviously there was an accident,” said Mr Reid, adding, “She has already suffered, through her own actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It will also hit her in the insurance pocket – given her age as well. The reading means I don’t have to take this beyond the minimum disqualification which is 12 months. Unfortunately for her that is also until she is tested.”

He fined Gama £185 plus the £15 Offender Levy.