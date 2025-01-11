Co Derry businessman caught driving Maserati at 93mph on Glenshane Road
Simon Hunter (54) from Tamnaherin Road, Cross, was also handed six penalty points.
Prosecuting counsel told the court at shortly before 11.30am on October 6 last at the A6 Glenshane Road, a Maserati car was detected travelling at 93mph, 33mph in excess of the 60mph limit.
The lawyer said a fixed penalty was not offered because of the speed.
A defence lawyer said Hunter has had the car for five years and had no previous incidents.
He said the defendant accepted that the speed was too high.
The lawyer said Hunter has no criminal record and is the CEO of a company and required his licence to travel to the airport.
He said he employed arond 60 staff and his licence is important to him and the staff he employs.