Co Derry man returned for trial on charges of gross indecency towards a child and indecent assault of female
Barry Dowie, from Highfield Road in the town, is accused of committing an act of gross indecency towards a child on dates unknown between June 3 and December 31 1998.
He also faces a charge of indecently assaulting a female between the same dates, and seven other similar charges.
A prosecuting lawyer told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that there was a prima facie case to answer.
When asked by the court clerk if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges, or tender a written statement of evidence, Dowie replied "no".
District Judge Francis Rafferty returned him for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on November 4.
He released him on bail of £500, with conditions, and granted legal aid for one counsel at his trial.