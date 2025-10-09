A 45-year-old Magherafelt man has been returned for trial on charges of gross indecency towards a child and sexual assault of a female over 25 years ago.

Barry Dowie, from Highfield Road in the town, is accused of committing an act of gross indecency towards a child on dates unknown between June 3 and December 31 1998.

He also faces a charge of indecently assaulting a female between the same dates, and seven other similar charges.

A prosecuting lawyer told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that there was a prima facie case to answer.

Dungannon Courthouse | Google

When asked by the court clerk if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges, or tender a written statement of evidence, Dowie replied "no".

District Judge Francis Rafferty returned him for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on November 4.

He released him on bail of £500, with conditions, and granted legal aid for one counsel at his trial.