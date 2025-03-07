Co Derry motorist caught doing 91mph on Glenshane Road was going to hospital appointment

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 7th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Co Derry motorist caught doing 91mph on the Glenshane Road while taking his stepson to hospital, was fined £165 with five penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that Phillip Dripps from Fountainville, Garvagh, was detected on November 18 last at 11.06am on the A6 Glenshane Road, which has a 60mph speed restriction.

The lawyer said Dripps admitted being the driver and because of the excess speed it could not be dealt with by fixed penalty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Boots recalls paracetamol tablets and warns the public not to take them
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | GoogleBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

A defence lawyer explained it happened in the overtaking lane at Knockloughrim layby.

He said it was an emergency and the defendant was going from Altnagelvin Hospital to the Ulster Hospital.

Pleading for leniency, he said the defendant did not dispute that he was going too fast.

He asked the court not to impose a disqualification as Dripps required his licence.

District Judge Oomagh Mullan told the defendant by travelling at that speed he put his stepson at risk.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice