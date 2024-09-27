Co Derry motorist who appeared 'out of it' and 'rocking on his feet' loses licence for a year

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 27th Sep 2024, 08:37 BST
A Co Derry motorist reported to police as appearing "out of it" and “rocking on his feet”, has lost his licence for 12 months for driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

Bryan David Leslie Lindsay (47), from Killane Road, Limavady, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told at 9.30am on June 12, 2023, staff at a supermarket in the area expressed concern that the defendant may be under the influence as he left the premises and headed towards Dungannon.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Prosecuting counsel said police located the defendant 25 minutes later after he entered George Street in the wrong lane. He told police that he was trying to find his way to Cookstown.

The lawyer said Lindsay told police he had a number of medical conditions which caused him to “stagger about”. He added a blood specimen when analysed showed traces of diazepam.

A defence lawyer said the loss of his licence will have an impact for him.