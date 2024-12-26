Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Derry plumber spotted driving through traffic lights with a passenger "hanging from the vehicle door”, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Ben Moore, aged 18, from Lough View, Greysteel, was also fined a total of £500 for driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, and having no insurance.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that shortly after midnight on October 21, police on mobile patrol at Coleraine Road, Maghera, observed a car drive through traffic lights.

Prosecuting counsel said a passenger was observed hanging from the vehicle door as it accelerated away from police.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

He said the vehicle,a VW Jetta, was observed driving on the wrong side of the road as it made its way along Glen Road at which stage the passenger got back inside the vehicle.

The lawyer said it crossed a mini roundabout veering into the opposite lane before coming to a stop.

Moore failed a preliminary breath test and was taken to Antrim custody, where he provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 48 mcgs in breath.

A defence lawyer said Moore is an 18-year-old man who made a "foolish decision", but to his credit he made a full admission to police.

He explained that he had been at his girlfriend's house and had returned to collect friends from a bar where he had two or three drinks.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it had been "a very foolish spate of driving" and it would result in a disqualification.