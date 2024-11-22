Co Derry van driver fined £150 arising out of collision at Creagh Road junction near Toomebridge

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 13:20 GMT
The driver of a van which collided with a Land Rover at Creagh Road junction near Toomebridge, was fined £150 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Fifty-one-year-old Gary McErlain from Millrace Drive in Moneymore was also handed three penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving without due care and attention on March 6 this year.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 8am police were called to a report of a two vehicle collision involving a van and Land Rover.

She said driver of the Land Rover, which sustained frontal damage, claimed the van had failed to stop at the junction and drove into his path.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafetl Magistrates Court is held. Credit: GoogleBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafetl Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
The lawyer said McErlain told police that he thought he had enough time to pull out.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan was told that the defendant had pleaded guilty to the offence by post.

Ms Mullan said the defendant did not have a record and allowed him eight weeks to pay the fine.

