Co Down man (55), accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a child, to stand trial at Craigavon Crown Court
Stephen Morrow, from Drumnabreeze Road, Donaghcloney, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Preliminary Enquiry.
-
-
He is charged with attempting to sexually communicate with a child on dates between March 6, and March 30, 2023. He faces a second charge of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity between similar dates.
Morrow said he was aware of the charges against him and declined to say anything in relation to the them.
A Prosecutor submitted that, on the basis of the papers before the court, there was a prima facie case. Morrow’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said that was conceded.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there was a prima facia case.
Morrow was committed on bail to attend Craigavon Crown Court for trial with arraignment on September 4 this year.