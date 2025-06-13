A 55-year-old man, accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a child, has been sent to Craigavon Crown Court for trial.

Stephen Morrow, from Drumnabreeze Road, Donaghcloney, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Preliminary Enquiry.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

He is charged with attempting to sexually communicate with a child on dates between March 6, and March 30, 2023. He faces a second charge of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity between similar dates.

Morrow said he was aware of the charges against him and declined to say anything in relation to the them.

A Prosecutor submitted that, on the basis of the papers before the court, there was a prima facie case. Morrow’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said that was conceded.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there was a prima facia case.

Morrow was committed on bail to attend Craigavon Crown Court for trial with arraignment on September 4 this year.