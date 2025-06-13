Co Down man (55), accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a child, to stand trial at Craigavon Crown Court

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 55-year-old man, accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a child, has been sent to Craigavon Crown Court for trial.

Stephen Morrow, from Drumnabreeze Road, Donaghcloney, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Preliminary Enquiry.

-

placeholder image
Read More
Bramley apple peel at the core of new superfood powder created by Co Armagh comm...
Craigavon Court House. Picture: National Worldplaceholder image
Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

He is charged with attempting to sexually communicate with a child on dates between March 6, and March 30, 2023. He faces a second charge of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity between similar dates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morrow said he was aware of the charges against him and declined to say anything in relation to the them.

A Prosecutor submitted that, on the basis of the papers before the court, there was a prima facie case. Morrow’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said that was conceded.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there was a prima facia case.

Morrow was committed on bail to attend Craigavon Crown Court for trial with arraignment on September 4 this year.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice