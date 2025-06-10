Bramley apple peel at the core of new superfood powder created by Co Armagh community group

Creating a new superfood from the native Bramley apple will mean a Co Armagh community group can help self-fund its own projects.

With apples plentiful on the doorstep of Richmount Rural Community Association near Portadown, this innovative group decided to use the by-products (apple peels and cores) to create a new sustainable superfood powder.

Thus Macha’s Orchard was founded, recycling the peels and cores by dehydration and making them into a viable health food product in powder form.

This new superfood powder, which can be sprinkled on your porridge or spooned into a smoothie, contains some extremely beneficial health benefits – emphasising the old adage ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’.

With high levels of fibre and antioxidants, it is believed Macha’s Orchard powder can help lower the risk of some chronic illnesses.

Joe Garvey, Chairman of Richmount Rural Community Association.

The brainchild of the Association’s chairman, Joe Garvey, the group was looking to the future when funding may become more difficult to come by.

“We wanted to lessen our dependence on public sector grants,” said Joe, “The group sought to do this by way of a social enterprise – a business that would reinvest any profits back into the community.”

Under the banner of Richmount Health Food the product was branded Macha’s Orchard after the mythical queen which gave Armagh its name.

The only ingredient in this superfood is the Armagh Bramley apple which is totally unique and has Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status.

A woman adds water into a mixer for a spinach, banana, and apple smoothie. The new superfood Macha's Orchard powder can be used in smoothies or sprinkled on porridge. Developed by Richmount Rural Community Association near Portadown, Co Armagh, the powder is professed to have beneficial health qualities.

The dehydration process is conducted by closed loop heat pump dehydrators regarded as the most eco-friendly method of dehydration.

This amazing innovation was recognised when the Association Chairman, Joe Garvey won Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s area heat of the Ultimate Pitch Award and also winning the Social Impact Award.

The group’s overarching objective is to improve the quality of life of its community, providing comprehensive community services, especially for its senior citizens and those in need. All the while it advocates for good relations across all religions and cultures. It’s also committed to the development of the arts and improving the environment.

The Association owns and manages its own community hall on a half-acre site leased from Northern Ireland Water. Its community hall is deemed a shared space for all in the community.

A woman makes a green smoothie. The new superfood Macha's Orchard powder can be used in smoothies or sprinkled on porridge. Developed by Richmount Rural Community Association near Portadown, Co Armagh, the powder is professed to have beneficial health qualities.

It is a multi-award-winning organisation and has been operating for over 20 years, managed solely by its volunteers.

Joe said: “We are aware that funding for community groups in the future is likely to be more challenging and feel that by operating this social enterprise we can sustain and enhance our services and also create employment in the area.

"In terms of food quality and production all our machinery is new and modern with an emphasis on food safety and the environment. We use closed loop heat pump hydrators which have a low energy requirement allowing them to gently extract the moisture from the apple peel and cores.

"Our production facility holds a 5 Star Food Hygiene rating,” he revealed.

Apples have been grown in Armagh since the advent of Christianity in Ireland. Scientific reports would indicate that the peel can be the most beneficial part of the apple. Plus, the cores provide a healthy source of fibre.

“As well as being high in soluble fibre, our apple powder is high in vitamins B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin) and B6. It is also high in antioxidants,” Joe revealed.

"Regular consumption of apple powder can be associated with all sorts of benefits, such as living longer and more specifically, a lower risk of dying from cancer.”

Hidden inside the skin of an apple is an array of natural chemicals called phytonutrients, including vitamins and antioxidants that can have some exceptional health benefits. In fact, eating an apple with the peel on contains 50% more phytonutrients than a peeled apple.

"In Macha’s Orchard Apple Powder we concentrate this goodness which can easily be incorporated into your normal diet,” said Joe. “These phenolic compounds can offer numerous health benefits including acting as antioxidants, reducing inflammation, and potentially protecting against chronic conditions such as cancer and heart disease.”

The high fibre content in this powder is of two types – Soluble and Insoluble. Soluble fibre dissolves in water, forming a gel-like substance that can help lower cholesterol and blood sugar, while insoluble fibre doesn’t dissolve and adds bulk to stool, aiding digestion and preventing constipation.

In addition to the fibre the apple peel content contains nutrients that support good gut bacteria. This helps maintain the gut lining and acts as a prebiotic. (Prebiotics are a type of fibre that the body cannot digest but serves as food for the beneficial bacteria already present in the gut.)

Joe says the powder is high in antioxidants. High levels of fibre and antioxidant intake is associated with reducing the risk of many diseases (including heart disease and certain cancers).

“The evidence is clear – an apple a day really might keep the doctor away! Apples, including their peel, appear to play a key role in reducing your risk of developing chronic disease and helping you to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Macha’s Orchard Armagh Bramley Apple Powder is an incredibly simple and convenient ingredient to incorporate into one’s daily routine.

“You can instantly add a burst of natural apple flavour and nutrients to smoothies, porridge, breakfast cereals, yogurt, creamed rice, overnight oats or milkshakes,” said Joe. “You can also add it to baked goods — no peeling, chopping, or cooking required.”

Macha’s Orchard Bramley Apple Powder is a hassle-free way to enjoy the essence of Armagh Bramley apples in seconds.

“To get the best nutritional benefits from our apple powder, we recommend not heating it, unless necessary. One or two teaspoonfuls is the normal amount to add to your food. It can all be used for face packs and scrubs.”

For more information on Macha’s Orchard Bramley Apple Powder check out their website here.