Sacred stones, ancient tombs, and supernatural lore – a new book by 2 Co Armagh authors explores the ancient heritage of Stone Age giants who farmed on the outskirts of Portadown 6,000 years ago.

‘The Spirits Rise Again: A Sacred Awakening’ is a powerful new book which delves deep into an almost forgotten world hidden in the landscape of north Armagh at Ballintaggart.

Launch of "Ballintaggart The Spirit Rise Again" by Joe Garvey and Martell McParland. From left: Martell McParland and Joe Garvey at The Palace, Armagh. Photo by LiamMcArdle.com

The Giants’ Graves were sited near the quarry at Ballintaggart close to Ballintaggart Stud and Armagh Cider and the home of the Troughton family who live in Ballintaggart House.

When the quarry was being expanded in the 1960s to facilitate building of the Birches section of the MI Motorway the Giants’ Graves were excavated, unearthing pieces of early stone age pottery together with the Ballintaggart Bowl which is now in the Ulster Museum.

The stones from the Graves were moved to the Ulster Museum and reconstructed but when the museum was being renovated, they were moved into storage at Cultra where they lay abandoned for some 15 years before Richmount Rural Community Association campaigned to have them reinstated near their original home.

The Ballintaggart Court tomb, discovered on the outskirts of Portadown, Co. Armagh was reconstructed at the Ulster Folk Museum at Cultra.

Unfortunately, this was not to be but thanks to the efforts of the Association they have been reconstructed at the Cultra site.

Co author Joe Garvey BEM FCIH revealed that there was also evidence of a second Court Tomb at the site.

The book’s official title is ‘The Spirits Rise Again: From Stone Age Giants to the 20th Century – Six Millennia of Heritage at Ballintaggart, Portadown’. It is a compelling blend of folklore, archaeology, myth, and local history that brings Ireland’s distant past vividly—and eerily—back to life.

Joe, who runs the Richmount Rural Community Association, collaborated with award-winning writer and folklorist Martelle McPartland MA to write the book which is the culmination of five years of dedicated community research into the ‘sacred and spiritual history’ of Ballintaggart.

Launch of "Ballintaggart The Spirit Rise Again" by Joe Garvey and Martell McParland are Martell McParland, Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh Kyle Savage and Joe Garvey. The launch was at The Palace in Armagh. Photo by LiamMcArdle.com

Central to the book is the Ballintaggart Giants’ Grave, a four chambered Neolithic court tomb once believed to be a portal between worlds – long disturbed, discarded, and finally reconstructed after years of community effort.

“But the stones are more than archaeological remnants – they are storytellers, silent witnesses to millennia of ritual, belief, and possibly unrest,” said Joe.

The ‘Spirits Rise Again’ explores a spiritual world shaped by ‘animism, earth energy, fairy lore, and cursing stones, where land was sacred and supernatural forces shaped daily life’.

"Fairy trees that refuse to fall. Quartz crystals scattered over the dead. Whispered warnings not to disturb the ancient places. These are not merely legends, but echoes of a deep cultural truth that still lingers in the soil of Ireland,” said author Joe Garvey.

"The book delves into the enduring belief systems of pre-Christian civilizations, the forgotten sacredness of the land, and the way folklore and archaeology intertwine to tell stories both wondrous and unsettling,” Joe explained.

This book would be an ideal read for those who are members of historical societies, folklore circles, and those who walk the land with reverence – indeed anyone who has an interest in the secrets of the land.

"The book offers a new insight into the sacred spaces of Ulster—and the unseen energies that still hum beneath our feet,” said Joe.

"Part supernatural chronicle, part historical revelation, The Spirits Rise Again is both a sacred past, and to tread carefully on land that remembers.

"This isn’t just a book of history. It’s a story about memory. About spirit. About a sacred place – right here in our own landscape – where the veil between past and present grows thin. There is a warning and an invitation: to uncover the buried truths beneath our feet, to honour the sacred past, and to tread carefully on land that remembers.”

The book also records stories about the area from possible murders to the antics of the landed gentry.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Cllr Kyle Savage, who helped launch the book, said: “I can only say I found this book fascinating and I must commend the authors for the research and work they put into it.

"It never ceases to amaze me that we have so much heritage in this area and yet we know so little about it. When Richmount Rural Community Association embarked on this significant heritage project I am sure it did not expect to uncover such a wealth of heritage together with all the spiritual aspects.

"It is amazing that a short distance from here we had a sacred shrine or temple from a 6,000-year-old civilisation which introduced farming to this island.

"I know that the authors, Joe and Martelle, campaigned hard to get this ancient megalith returned to Co Armagh and that did not happen, but they should be proud that they managed to get it reconstructed for all to see. As for the spirits being happy about their new home – that is outside my realm.

"However, I would recommend other community groups to do some research on the heritage of their area. It does not have to be 1000s of years old but let us be proud of our ancient origins and ancestors.”

The Richmount Rural Community Association was founded to enhance the facilities for the entire rural community of the greater Richmount area. The central hub of the area at Scotch Street has seen a substantial number of new homes created in the past few years and the Association aims to facilitate this growth whilst at the same time trying to ensure the needs of the more widely dispersed rural community are also given due recognition.

One of the main aims of the Association is to preserve the rich rural culture of having good neighbours and mutual respect for each other.

If you would like a copy of the book, please go to BuyStripe using the link here.

The heritage project was supported by the National Heritage Lottery Fund.