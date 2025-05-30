Co Tyrone accused of damaging police cell van and two other vehicles released on bail

A Co Tyrone man facing charges of theft and criminal damage was released on bail when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday, May 30.

Ronan Patrick Hamilton, aged 34, whose address was given as HMS Prison Maghaberry, is accused of stealing various items to the value of £50 from a vehicle at Annaghilla Road, Ballygawley, on May 29.

Hamilton also faces three charges of damaging a police cell van and two other vehicles, and disorderly behaviour on the same date.

District Judge Francis Rafferty released the defendant on bail of £250 to reside at an address approved by police.

Dungannon Courthouse | National WorldDungannon Courthouse | National World
He ordered him to have no contact with the alleged injured parties; not to be under the influence of alcohol in a public place; submit to a breath test if required by the police, and not to go within 500 yards of Ballygawley park and ride.

Hamilton was remanded into custody to appear by video link at Dungannon Court on June 11.

